Dinero Market Cap Tops $3,130.01 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Dinero coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Dinero has a market capitalization of $3,130.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinero is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Dinero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.