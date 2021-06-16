Discovery Value Fund Buys 425,220 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,220 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 5.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.46% of Peloton Interactive worth $151,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.09.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.88.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,390.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 639,804 shares worth $68,952,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

