Discovery Value Fund Buys New Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 165,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000. Editas Medicine accounts for 0.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.24% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,643,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.