Discovery Value Fund Buys Shares of 4,682,422 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,682,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,510,000. RLX Technology makes up 1.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.30% of RLX Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $134,924,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,429,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $17,513,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $17,287,000. Finally, Himension Fund acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $16,913,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 193,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,418. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

