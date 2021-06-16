Discovery Value Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Discovery Value Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882,928 shares during the period. Coupa Software makes up 11.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 1.93% of Coupa Software worth $360,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,084,000 after buying an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $8,907,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.98. 28,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,299. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,491,827 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

