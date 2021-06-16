Discovery Value Fund Grows Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises about 13.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 1.50% of Teladoc Health worth $420,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,822 shares of company stock worth $75,089,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.07. 106,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,019. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

