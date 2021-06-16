Discovery Value Fund Purchases 54,195 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,195 shares during the quarter. Agora makes up approximately 2.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned about 1.42% of Agora worth $75,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of API. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $116,686,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,183 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,467. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

