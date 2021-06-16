Discovery Value Fund Purchases Shares of 4,077,391 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,077,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,668,000. DoorDash comprises about 17.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 1.27% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,430,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $62,302,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DASH traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.88. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,934,625 shares of company stock worth $1,189,562,144 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

