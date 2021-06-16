Discovery Value Fund Takes $11.76 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,757,000. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.21% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Shares of NTLA traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 95,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

