district0x Price Reaches $0.14 (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, district0x has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $81.76 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00774278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00083700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042539 BTC.

district0x Profile

DNT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.