DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 4.3%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.50. 7,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,001,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

