Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Reaches $71.16 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $71.16 million and approximately $80.22 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

