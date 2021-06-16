Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $177.08 million and $3.09 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00058423 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

