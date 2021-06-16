Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.31

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $39.92 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00433588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,049,782,160 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

