DomRaider (DRT) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. DomRaider has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $5.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.06 or 0.00760761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.02 or 0.07732453 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

