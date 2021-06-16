DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie Sells 660,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,795,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,216,408. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,846.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3,690.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 311,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in DraftKings by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

