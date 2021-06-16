Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in May

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

