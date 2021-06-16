DREP Market Capitalization Reaches $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.95 or 0.00753389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.76 or 0.07667953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00041628 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.