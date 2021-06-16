Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00145324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00180723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.98 or 0.00953928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.50 or 0.99583854 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.