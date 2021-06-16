DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $14.38 or 0.00037187 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $295,981.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00144712 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00179783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00945981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,545.25 or 0.99712086 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,480,851 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,298 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.