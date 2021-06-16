Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of DRE opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

