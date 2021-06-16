Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,471 ($19.22). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,432 ($18.71), with a volume of 159,356 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,355.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 26.62.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

