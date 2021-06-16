DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT posted sales of $25.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $11.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $377.49 million, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DURECT by 879.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 11,306.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

