E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:EJH) Quiet Period To Expire on June 23rd

E-Home Household Service’s (NASDAQ:EJH) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 23rd. E-Home Household Service had issued 5,555,556 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During E-Home Household Service’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EJH opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. E-Home Household Service has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $80.93.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

