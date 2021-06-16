E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.21 ($12.01). E.On shares last traded at €10.17 ($11.96), with a volume of 6,216,608 shares traded.

EOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

