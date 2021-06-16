Earnbase (ENB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,455.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $784,812.60 and $5,455.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00016621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149508 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00184793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00942612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.13 or 1.00064361 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

