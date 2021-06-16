Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 3.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.82. 1,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 247,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

