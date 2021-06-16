EasyFi (EASY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.61 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. EasyFi has a market cap of $11.82 million and $2.61 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $4.68 or 0.00012039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

