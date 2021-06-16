eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $279.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00433068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

