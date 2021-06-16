EchoLink (EKO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,042.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $90,042.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.88 or 0.00757379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00082466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.60 or 0.07678701 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

