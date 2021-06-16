Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Short Interest Update

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eco Science Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609. Eco Science Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Eco Science Solutions alerts:

About Eco Science Solutions

Eco Science Solutions, Inc provides consumer and enterprise technology products and services for the health, wellness, and alternative medicine industry. Its services include business location, localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking, inventory management/selection, and payment facilitation and delivery arrangement.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Science Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Science Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.