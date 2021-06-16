Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Short Interest Update

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Eco Science Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609. Eco Science Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.
About Eco Science Solutions
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Eco Science Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Science Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.