EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $252,899.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $252,899.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,685.90 or 1.00059872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00037066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00077304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002568 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

