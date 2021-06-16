Edgeware (EDG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $769,036.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $53.44 million and approximately $769,036.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00766780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.07752530 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

