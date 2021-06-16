Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,210 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $267,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW remained flat at $$100.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 55,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,678. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

