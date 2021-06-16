Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $119,704.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $19.30 million and $119,704.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 64.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.00440595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,764,226 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.