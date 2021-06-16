Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

