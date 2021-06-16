Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Achieves Market Cap of $18.42 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $292,850.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00061349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00148569 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00184557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00943323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.32 or 1.00155139 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

