Electrum Dark 1-Day Volume Tops $87.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $7,748.04 and $87.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00792722 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

