Elementeum (ELET) Market Cap Hits $239,108.69

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $239,108.69 and $55.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00061349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00148569 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00184557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00943323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.32 or 1.00155139 BTC.

Elementeum Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars.

