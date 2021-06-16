Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EMNSF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EMNSF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95. Elementis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.11.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

