Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells $18,500.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $18,500.00.

Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $17,300.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 366,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,154. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

