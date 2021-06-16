Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in May

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 13th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Elixinol Global stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,282. Elixinol Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Elixinol Global

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based nutraceutical, dietary supplements, and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

