Elrond ERD Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00144587 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00932777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,227.61 or 1.00180325 BTC.

Elrond ERD Coin Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Elrond ERD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.