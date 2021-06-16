EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,269 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.17% of EMCOR Group worth $71,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in EMCOR Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.94. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

