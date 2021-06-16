Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.35 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $92,589.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013109 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,559,727 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

