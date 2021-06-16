Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

