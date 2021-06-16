Energi Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Energi has a market cap of $84.62 million and approximately $463,955.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00005205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00224534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00034273 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,143,520 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.