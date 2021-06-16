Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

