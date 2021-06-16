Enigma Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.49 or 0.00443674 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003603 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017878 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.78 or 0.01120925 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

