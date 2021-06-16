Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,244 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of The Hershey worth $32,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,285,000 after acquiring an additional 116,169 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.82. 1,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.08.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

